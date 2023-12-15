Bus driver ‘Braves the Shave’ for Movember
Joseph Holloway faced the clippers to have his locks – which had taken over two years to grow – completely cut back, and then a razer even finished off any stubble.
Joseph, along with colleagues at Stagecoach East, friends and family, has raised close to £1,000 for the Movember campaign. Movember aims to tackle men’s mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.
Since 2003, the campaign has funded more than 1,250 men’s health projects around the world, challenging the status quo, shaking up men’s health research and transforming the way health services reach and support men.
Joseph said: “This has been a small sacrifice to make to raise such a substantial amount for a hugely important cause. I am very proud of all my colleagues who have been tremendously generous in supporting this effort. I know that the money raised will go to help men when they need it most, so that makes Braving the Shave completely worthwhile.”
· Movember is still taking donations. To further add to Joseph’s contribution, please go to https://movember.com/m/15142150?mc=1