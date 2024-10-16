Buses to replace Thameslink and East Midlands trains south of Luton this weekend
There are engineering works planned on Saturday and Sunday (October 19 and 20), meaning buses will replace Thameslink and East Midlands Railways (EMR) trains south of Luton.
It’s all due to the overhead lines upgrade which powers trains and track on the St Albans to Luton section of the line.
It will eventually mean EMR will be able to run its new fleet of electric trains up to 125mph in the future.
Jenny Saunders, Govia Thameslink Railway customer services director, said: “Thameslink trains will run between Bedford and Luton and between London and Mill Hill Broadway only and for many you’ll need to take a bus which will take longer. Please check ahead on our Thameslink website.”
