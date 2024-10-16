Buses to replace Thameslink and East Midlands trains south of Luton this weekend

Trains will run between Bedford and Luton but then you'll have to get the bus (Picture: Network Rail)

If you’re planning on using the train this weekend, be warned.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are engineering works planned on Saturday and Sunday (October 19 and 20), meaning buses will replace Thameslink and East Midlands Railways (EMR) trains south of Luton.

It’s all due to the overhead lines upgrade which powers trains and track on the St Albans to Luton section of the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will eventually mean EMR will be able to run its new fleet of electric trains up to 125mph in the future.

Jenny Saunders, Govia Thameslink Railway customer services director, said: “Thameslink trains will run between Bedford and Luton and between London and Mill Hill Broadway only and for many you’ll need to take a bus which will take longer. Please check ahead on our Thameslink website.”