Busway in Luton closed following collision earlier this morning

By Olga Norford
Published 5th Jul 2024, 10:48 BST
The busway in Hatters Way, Luton, remains closed following a collision during this morning’s rush hour. (5/7)

Police and other emergency services are at the scene, issuing a traffic update on social media at around 8.40am.

They are also advising drivers to avoid the area.

The traffic on X (formerly Twitter) states: “We are attending a road traffic collision on Hatters Way, which has closed the busway. It’s likely the investigation will take a considerable amount of time. Please be patient and try to find alternative routes where possible.”