Bute Street Film Festival comes to Luton this month ahead of two-year break

The festival is back in August! Picture: Bute Street Festival

The Bute Street Festival is coming back to the town centre from July 31 to August 2.

The festival showcases independent creatives in film, art, and performance, with the 2025 programme featuring film screenings, live performances, interactive exhibitions, food, and conversation.

Founder of the festival, Benjamin Cyrus-Clark, said: “It’s very hard to put into words what creating and running Bute Street has meant to me.

“It has been the greatest honour of my life. What began as a small, scrappy idea has grown into something that’s connected people, challenged assumptions, and celebrated the beauty of difference.”

Tickets are available now for the festival.

Benjamin added: “This final edition is a thank-you to everyone who’s been part of it — artists, volunteers, audiences, and the wider Luton community.”