Father Christmas helped with the festivities

Big hearted residents and staff have celebrated Christmas by raising £400 for charity at their Caddington home.

The team, at Caddington Grove Care Home, held a fundraising Christmas fair at the London Road home, in aid of Alzheimer’s Society and Age UK.

Advertisement

They invited the local community into their home to help raise the money.

Alex Mclauchlan Wellbeing and Lifestyle Coach at Caddington, said: “Children could have their face painted. It was lovely to have stall holders come in. We provided hot drinks and snacks such as mince pies biscuits etc.

“We had a large turn out from the community and was kept very busy throughout the event. We had one of our homemakers dress up as Santa for children to visit and receive a gift in his grotto.