A Caddington dog and his owner are celebrating their success at the world-renowned Kennel Club International Agility Festival.

Matthew Burdett and his five-year-old Shetland Sheepdog, Bru, took first place in the Small Kennel Club Novice Cup Semi-Finals on Saturday, August 13, qualifying the pair to compete at the world’s greatest dog show, Crufts, in March 2023.

Thrilled owner, Matthew, who has been competing in agility for 15 years, said of their achievement: “I have never qualified for an individual event at Crufts before and it was always a lifelong goal! To qualify, and to do so by winning the Novice Cup Semi-Final, was a dream come true, and we loved running such a fun course!

Matthew Burdett with his award - credit, Yulia Titovets

“Bru is an amazing dog! He loves his agility and is a total natural, but he also loves nothing more than a cuddle and sleeping under my desk while I work!”

The action-packed four-day festival, which is supported by Skinner’s, welcomed dogs of every size, shape and breed. Skilled competitors from all over the UK and abroad, for the first time since the pandemic, entered the rings to navigate the jumps, weaves and tunnels.

Vanessa McAlpine, Events Executive at The Kennel Club, said: “This year is particularly special as, while the festival went ahead last year, due to travel restrictions we were unable to host international competitors, so we are delighted the UK agility community were finally able to be reunited with their overseas friends. We are always impressed with the talent showcased at the International Agility Festival and this year has been no exception – congratulations to all!”

Steve Croxford, spokesperson for The Kennel Club International Agility Festival, said: “There was a wonderful atmosphere at the festival this year, and we got to see fantastic displays of agility and fun being had by all. As the weather was warm, we put in place numerous measures to help ensure the safety of all involved with the festival, where the welfare of dogs is absolutely paramount.”