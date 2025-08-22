Caddington teen charged after gun fired in Luton fight

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 22nd Aug 2025, 16:39 BST
Bedfordshire Police vehicles. Picture: National Worldplaceholder image
A teenager from Caddington has been charged after a gun was fired during a brawl in Luton.

Devonte O’Connor, 18, of Robin Close, Caddington, was arrested yesterday (Thursday) and charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He has been remanded in custody ahead of a court appearance.

It comes after two groups of teens were involved in a violent fight in Flint Close at around 8pm on Sunday, August 17.

Anyone with information can contact police via 101 or online quoting Operation Gladioli.

