Caddington teen charged after gun fired in Luton fight

Bedfordshire Police vehicles. Picture: National World

A teenager from Caddington has been charged after a gun was fired during a brawl in Luton.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Devonte O’Connor, 18, of Robin Close, Caddington, was arrested yesterday (Thursday) and charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He has been remanded in custody ahead of a court appearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after two groups of teens were involved in a violent fight in Flint Close at around 8pm on Sunday, August 17.

Anyone with information can contact police via 101 or online quoting Operation Gladioli.