Caddington teen charged after gun fired in Luton fight
A teenager from Caddington has been charged after a gun was fired during a brawl in Luton.
Devonte O’Connor, 18, of Robin Close, Caddington, was arrested yesterday (Thursday) and charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
He has been remanded in custody ahead of a court appearance.
It comes after two groups of teens were involved in a violent fight in Flint Close at around 8pm on Sunday, August 17.
Anyone with information can contact police via 101 or online quoting Operation Gladioli.