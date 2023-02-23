News you can trust since 1891
Cafe at Luton rail station closed due to leaking roof

Thameslink say they are waiting for it to be repaired

By Olga Norford
A cafe at Luton rail station has been closed due to a leaking roof.

Kimbo Caffe was closed following overnight rain which leaked into the restaurant area. It’s believed the roof was previously damaged with sandbags used as a temporary measure to protect the building.

A spokesman for Thameslink, which runs the station, said: “Kimbo Cafe on platforms 1 & 2 is closed because the canopy above has leaked rainwater. We're waiting for the canopy to be repaired.”

