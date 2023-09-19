Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ‘ongoing scourge’ of dangerous motorcyclists riding illegally in Dunstable and Houghton Regis has been raised in Parliament as the MP calls for action.

After raising the issue in the House of Commons on Monday, South West Bedfordshire MP, Andrew Selous said: “We have already had one death and one very serious injury and I fear that we will have more. Residents are really fed up and are worried for their own safety whether it is elderly people who are concerned they will not be able to get out of the way or parents scared that their children will be crashed into.

"People have been unable to sit out in the gardens because of the constant noise and I have witnessed this illegal behaviour in broad daylight twice last week. We need a daily response from the police that is robust and determined. We cannot allow our roads in public spaces to be taken over by this lawless behaviour.”

Andrew Selous MP is campaigning against illegal motorcyclists

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Selous asked the Minister for Crime, Policing and Fire, Chris Philp what recent guidance Home Secretary Suella Braverman had issued to the police on apprehending illegal motorcyclists.

He said: “Dangerous motorcyclists are out of control in my area. We have had one death and one life-threatening injury. We now have six year olds riding pillion on motorbikes, and people doing wheelies down roads, pavements and amenity areas, with not a helmet in sight. My police tell me that they need urgent guidance on safeguarding officers who try to apprehend them. Would the Minister get on to those specific issues, please?”

Mr Philp responded: “The illegal use of motorcycles can cause distress and be dangerous to the public. The police have all the powers they need to police that, and such use of motorcycles is illegal. The College of Policing’s authorised professional practice provides advice to the operationally independent chief constables, whom I urge to use their powers to the full.

