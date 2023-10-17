News you can trust since 1891
Call for more Central Bedfordshire people to adopt to addresss 'huge need'

Sibling groups and children with additional needs face longer wait to find a home
By Lynn Hughes
Published 17th Oct 2023, 11:53 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 11:53 BST
This National Adoption Week a powerful new campaign is being launched by You Can Adopt to celebrate the evolving face of adoption.

There is still a huge need for more people to come forward to adopt in Central Bedfordshire, with sibling groups and children with additional needs waiting longer than other children to find their forever home.

Through a collection of portraits and a compelling short film, the campaign highlights the transformation in adoption practices over the decades and aims to inspire prospective adopters to make a difference in the lives of waiting children.

Famlily holding hands. Image by Pexels from PixabayFamlily holding hands. Image by Pexels from Pixabay
Famlily holding hands. Image by Pexels from Pixabay

Royal, fashion, and portrait photographer Philip Sinden, who himself was adopted in the 1970s, has captured the essence of adoption through his lens. The portraits feature individuals adopted between the 1960s and 2010s, each telling their unique stories, accompanied by their words that emphasise the impact of adoption on their lives.

The adoption process today is vastly different from that of previous generations. It encourages staying in touch with birth relatives and friends when it's safe and appropriate. Life story books, later life letters, and memory boxes all aid in keeping adopted individuals connected to their past.

Sarah-Jane Smedmor, Director of Children’s Services at Central Bedfordshire Council said: “This campaign shows the positive impact adoption can have on a child’s life. Adoption has changed over the years and originally this was shrouded in secrecy and sometimes adopted children were not told about being adopted. We know that it’s better for adopted children to understand why they were adopted, to embrace their identity and maintain connections to their past.

"When children cannot be safely cared for within their birth or extended family, adoption provides the security and permanence for children to help them thrive as adults. Today, most children are adopted from care, and they have life story work to help them understand their history and many have ongoing connections with their birth family”.

To learn more about adoption and to access support, visit www.adoptionconnects.co.uk.

The adoption readiness tool on the website is available for anyone considering adoption, providing answers to essential questions, offers hints and tips, and helps to create a personalised plan to make an informed decision about adoption.

