Call to step forward to champion Luton and promote the town in a positive light

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Step Forward to help champion Luton and promote the town in a positive light.

That's the call from Step Forward Luton which is calling on the community to join its inaugural event to unite and celebrate what makes Luton special.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People will have the opportunity to interact with Step Forward Luton's ambassadors and even apply to become ambassadors themselves, helping to lead the charge in promoting Luton in a positive light.

Become an ambassador and help champion the town of Luton

You can also support the Step Forward Luton brand by becoming a champion and discover ways of speaking up for the town.

Step Forward Luton ambassador, Kevin Poulton, said: “For too long Luton has been plagued by unfair misconceptions. Step Forward Luton wants to challenge the narrative and show that actually, Luton has lots going for it.

“After a fantastic launch, we're eager to welcome more community members to join us. The more of us that unite, celebrate Luton, and spotlight its uniqueness, the greater impact we can achieve,"

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ambassador Hannan Ali says there’s never been a better time to showcase Luton particularly in the light of the spotlight on Luton following Luton Town Football Club’s promotion to the Premier League.

Hannan said: “This really is Luton’s moment. As a community, let’s come together and show the world what Luton is truly about. Together, we can make a lasting impact and shape a vibrant future for everyone in Luton.”