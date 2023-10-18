Call to step forward to champion Luton and promote the town in a positive light
and live on Freeview channel 276
Step Forward to help champion Luton and promote the town in a positive light.
That's the call from Step Forward Luton which is calling on the community to join its inaugural event to unite and celebrate what makes Luton special.
Advertisement
Advertisement
People will have the opportunity to interact with Step Forward Luton's ambassadors and even apply to become ambassadors themselves, helping to lead the charge in promoting Luton in a positive light.
You can also support the Step Forward Luton brand by becoming a champion and discover ways of speaking up for the town.
Step Forward Luton ambassador, Kevin Poulton, said: “For too long Luton has been plagued by unfair misconceptions. Step Forward Luton wants to challenge the narrative and show that actually, Luton has lots going for it.
“After a fantastic launch, we're eager to welcome more community members to join us. The more of us that unite, celebrate Luton, and spotlight its uniqueness, the greater impact we can achieve,"
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ambassador Hannan Ali says there’s never been a better time to showcase Luton particularly in the light of the spotlight on Luton following Luton Town Football Club’s promotion to the Premier League.
Hannan said: “This really is Luton’s moment. As a community, let’s come together and show the world what Luton is truly about. Together, we can make a lasting impact and shape a vibrant future for everyone in Luton.”
Free tickets are now available for The Step Forward Luton Network event to be held on November 1 at The Luton Sixth Form College.