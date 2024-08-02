Calling all wannabe thespians - come to Dunstable's Little Theatre Open Day

Dunstable Little Theatre is holding an Open Day on Saturday, August 3.

If you’re interested in all things theatrical, look no further.

Dunstable Rep Theatre Club is holding an Open Day tomorrow (Saturday, August 3).

Drop in for a coffee between 10.30am and 4pm and they’ll be delighted to show you round and even include a tour backstage.

They’ll tell you all about the club and you can join then and there – or renew your membership (which was due on July 31), if you’re already an afficianado.

From tomorrow, members will have access to tickets for all next season’s shows at discounted prices.

A spokesperson said: “We can sign you up for the season and even take your orders and show you exactly where you’ll be sitting.”

You can also opt to be involved backstage or front of house.

In fact why not make a day of it? The Council’s Around the World event in Priory Gardens is also taking place tomorrow so pop in and see that too.

The theatre will also be open all day on August 17 for the Ashton Square Day Event.

And if you have youngsters who are interested in the theatre make a note of this time and date – 6pm on Tuesday September 3 . It’s the start of the Young Rep Season.

Run by Kath Yates, this is a weekly one hour meet-up at the Little Theatre for members aged between 11 and 18. Kath is aiming for the group to put on a play and is also looking at working towards LAMDA exams for those who would like to. Email [email protected] in advance so Kath can know you’re keen.

This year’s season kicks off on September 20 with Tennessee Williams’ masterpiece A Streetcar Named Desire.

Regarded as one of the most important plays of the 20th Century, it tells the tale of former Southern belle Blanche, as she flees creditors to seek refuge with her sister Stella and husband Stanley.

It will be performed at the Little Theatre from September 20 – 28. Visit littletheatre.org.uk/book for tickets. There is no booking fee.

Dunstable Rep is also delighted to announce that they’ve received 17 nominations in the National Operatic and Dramatic Association awards – even though they don’t usually produce musicals or pantomimes.

> Visit https://littletheatre.org.uk/ for more information on membership, productions and events.