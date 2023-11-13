Campaigners call for street-by-street insulation programme for Luton homes in community day of action
Campaigners are set to meet in Luton to demand warm homes for everyone.
A petition will be handed to Luton South MP Rachel Hopkins at the event, which is part of a national United for Warmers Home campaign by Friends of the Earth – calling for her support for a street-by-street insulation programme for the town.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Luton for Warm Homes group is inviting people for a day of community action demanding solutions to permanently lower energy costs and make sure nobody goes cold in winter. It will take place at High Town Community Hall on Hightown Road on November 18 at 2pm. There will be a community crafting session, where the public can create a patchwork quilt and learn about ways to insulate their own homes, as well as information about grants for insulating homes, live music and children’s activities.
Janet Brown at Luton for Warm Homes said: “It’s almost two years since energy prices first shot up, yet we’re still no closer to addressing the root causes of our sky-high bills – our heat-leaking homes and reliance on costly gas. It’s not right that so many people across Luton must endure another difficult winter because of these failings, while the companies getting rich off soaring energy prices and climate destruction go on profiting at our expense. To make this a reality, we must see the rapid roll out of a street-by-street insulation programme in Luton prioritising the areas that need it most – we hope that Rachel Hopkins MP will back these vital measures.”