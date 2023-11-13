Homes are covered in snow in Cheshire. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Campaigners are set to meet in Luton to demand warm homes for everyone.

A petition will be handed to Luton South MP Rachel Hopkins at the event, which is part of a national United for Warmers Home campaign by Friends of the Earth – calling for her support for a street-by-street insulation programme for the town.

Luton for Warm Homes group is inviting people for a day of community action demanding solutions to permanently lower energy costs and make sure nobody goes cold in winter. It will take place at High Town Community Hall on Hightown Road on November 18 at 2pm. There will be a community crafting session, where the public can create a patchwork quilt and learn about ways to insulate their own homes, as well as information about grants for insulating homes, live music and children’s activities.