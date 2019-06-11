Campaigners criticise Luton Airport’s bid to have noise control planning condition set aside

A group campaigning for noise control at Luton Airport has criticised the latest documents, released on the council’s planning website by Luton Airport operators, to have a key noise control planning condition set aside.

An assessment by Cole Jarman, noise consultants employed by the Council to review the Airport’s bid, concludes that “the noise assessment reported in the Environmental Statement is inadequate in that it does not provide a sufficient description of the adverse effects likely to arise and offers no effective means of mitigating significant adverse effects.”

London Luton Airport Terminal exterior. Photo by London Luton Airport

Andrew Lambourne, of the residents’ group LADACAN said “This expert report vindicates our position and exposes the total lack of concern which the Airport has for local residents. As well as ignoring our pleas to keep noise within the agreed limits, it cannot even bring itself to state clearly what the impacts of the uncontrolled growth have been.

“Luton Airport seems to be intent on growth at all costs, regardless of the impact on neighbouring communities, and despite claiming that it wants to be a good neighbour.”

Luton Borough Council has responded by inviting the Airport to indicate when it can provide further clarifying information.

Campaigners feel this is unfair to residents, Mr Lambourne said: “Luton Airport has known since 2016, and probably before, that it was growing too quickly to remain within the agreed noise limits. It has breached the night noise limit for two summers in a row, and will do so again this summer. Giving it yet more time for further information and excuses to be provided is unacceptable.”

Neil Thompson, Operations Director at London Luton Airport, said: “London Luton Airport adheres to some of the strictest noise control measures of any major UK airport. However, due to faster than predicted passenger growth, we are seeking a temporary variation to just one of those many controls, to allow time for newer, quieter models of aircraft to be introduced.”

A spokesperson for Luton Council said: “The documents have been produced on behalf of the council as Local Planning Authority by independent professionals to assess the impacts of the airport operators planning application to vary condition 10 for the day and night noise contour.

“We are still considering the application and cannot make any further comments at this time.”