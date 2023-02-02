Campaigners vow to fight on after sale of Luton's Wandon Park announced

A campaign group is warning “the fight goes on” after Luton Borough Council announced plans to sell Wandon Park for residential development.

The local authority has issued a public notice confirming its intention to sell the popular park, enabling nearly 60 family homes to be built.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The land will be sold to the council’s housing company Foxhall Homes Limited, with proceeds going towards delivering services for the people of Luton, LBC explained.

Wandon Park

Disposal of the land was agreed in private at an executive committee meeting last month.

Campaigners are unhappy there was no response from the council to an open letter about what they claim is a “blatant conflict of interest that exists between LBC and its wholly-owned building company” over this scheme.

In a social media post, the Friends of Wandon Recreation Park said: “An independent valuation of the land gave us a valuation of about £5.5m.

“The council is saying nothing and we can’t be sure if the legal transfer has yet been made. You can be sure that LBC will have sold our much-loved park to its housing company for less than that.

“We envisage below £3.5m. Whatever the price, Foxhall Homes will have to borrow the money from the council.

“There’ll be lame excuses to come soon about affordable homes provision and the costs associated with turning the playing field into a public park.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The group has criticised the role of LBC’s director of property and infrastructure Roger Kirk, who relinquished his positions as chief operations officer and director of Foxhall Homes in December because of a “perceived conflict of interest”.

It added: “LBC has been allowing Foxhall Homes to carry out work on the old school playing field, the public open space in North Hertfordshire, since March.

“No independent developer would be allowed to start work on council land without a signed legal agreement being in place.

“The contractor’s sign by the planned new entrance to the field stated: ‘Coming soon for Spring 2023 … working in connection with Luton Borough Council and Foxhall Homes … working together to deliver this project’.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The development includes 42 homes for private sale and 17 for rent at affordable prices, according to the council.

“Planning permission for the scheme was granted in September,” it said. “The council will receive capital funds if the sale goes ahead and dividends from Foxhall Homes, the developer.”

Portfolio holder for housing, waste and climate change and Labour Challney councillor Tom Shaw said: “The motivation behind this development lies in the fact that Luton is desperately short of family homes.

“If this scheme goes forward, it’ll make important inroads towards helping us provide vital housing for families in the town.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We appreciate many people are concerned by this scheme. For this reason a new larger park is being provided, which will be dedicated to the charity Fields in Trust to protect it for recreational use in perpetuity.”