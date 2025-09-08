Sundon Park Rangers under-10s and under-14s teams have been invited to compete in next year's Dutch Soccer Cup, and the club has launched a GoFundMe page to raise funds to cover the costs of the trip

A junior football team based in Luton has launched a GoFundMe page after winning two places to compete in an international tournament.

Sundon Park Rangers under-10 and under-14 teams have been invited to take part in next year’s Dutch Soccer Youth Cup, taking place in the west of the Netherlands.

Last season the club’s Junior Premier League team won the Chiltern Cup, and also earned a place in the Junior Premier League, just a few years after nearly folding.

The club describes the trip to the Netherlands as a life-changing opportunity for their junior teams, however is in need of support to enable it to happen.

It has launched a GoFundMe page which is aiming to raise £3,500 to cover travel, accommodation and tournament costs.

The Dutch Soccer Youth Cup has been running for the past eight years, and this year’s edition of the junior international tournament featured 132 teams from six different countries.

The tournament also offers the opportunity for players to be scouted by professional talent representatives.

Sundon Park Rangers was founded in 1977 and serves as a development club for Luton Town, fielding an adult team and youth teams at various age groups.

