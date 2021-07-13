Can you help Luton mum win dream Dunelm role with final voting push tonight?

The Luton and Dunstable community can help a hardworking mum win her dream role at Dunelm by voting for her this evening.

Stephanie Gales, 35, from Sundon Park is in the running with the chance to be the company's very first home influencer partner, after her styling skills impressed the business and she made it to the top eight.

Residents can vote for Stephanie via an online Facebook poll: https://m.facebook.com/questions.php?question_id=1287568448307637Stephanie said: "I am a working mum of four and during the first lockdown I decided to start my Instagram page: stephs_home_life_ and started blogging, and it’s gone from strength to strength.

Stephanie; one of her Instagram posts.

"It’s help me so much with my confidence and when I was tagged in a post about being a home influencer for Dunelm I was over the moon.

"I would be helping to promote products, being a voice on their panel, getting involved with charity events, and doing shopping hauls, which I absolutely love doing."

