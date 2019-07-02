Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life heads to Luton on Sunday

There will be a sea of pink in Luton on Sunday as Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life heads to Stockwood Park.

For the first time men will be joining women and children when they take on the 5K to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Race for Life is in Luton this Sunday. Photo by Danny Fitzpatrick

Courtney Culverhouse, Cancer Research UK’s Luton Event Manager, said: “Our Race for Life events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting. They help people with cancer by raising money for research, including clinical trials which give patients in Luton access to the latest treatments.”

There is still time to sign up by visiting raceforlife.org.