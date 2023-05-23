Key workers have been given a morale boost by a care home that has handed out goodie bags and treat hampers.

In honour of International Day of the Midwife and International Nurses Day, Thorn Springs care home in Houghton Regis visited Luton and Dunstable Hospital to hand out the gifts to the key workers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, 91-year-old resident Christine Shute got her knitting needles out to make hats for newborn babies at the L&D.

Staff members at Luton and Dunstable Hospital

Christine said: “It’s a pleasure to knit these hats for the tiny babies who might need a bit of extra care from the amazing midwives. Any colour hat is okay!”

Midwife Shelby Gallagher, who works at the hospital, said: “We really appreciate [Thorn Springs’] kindness and commend them on their commitment to the community. The hats made by the residents will definitely melt some hearts and we look forward to working with the home in the future.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

To continue to show their appreciation, Thorn Springs is inviting key workers into the home for their weekly Blue Light Breakfast. Katie Hughes, the home manager at Thorn Springs, said: “Every Wednesday from 9am until 10.30a,, we’re welcoming all key workers to enjoy some delicious breakfast treats to start their day right. This is our way of saying thank you for the hard work and dedication they show to keep our community safe every day.”