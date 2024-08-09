Care home in Barton-le-Clay handed warning notice by Care Quality Commission over failings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A care home in Barton-le-Clay has been handed a warning notice by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) for “failing to meet the regulations” regarding care, safe care and treatment and management

This report, published this week, stated that after visits to Redwood House in June, the service still “requires improvement”.

The CQC said: “We found three breaches of legal regulations in relation to safe care, person-centred care, and governance arrangements. The provider did not always assess or mitigate risks to people’s health and safety. The environment was not always safe or in a good state of repair.”

But a spokesperson for Complete Care Services Limited, which runs the Sharpenhoe Road care home, said: “Whilst we are of course extremely disappointed to receive this section 29 notice from the CQC, we remain absolutely committed to improving the quality of care that we provide.”

Redwood House. Picture: Google Maps

Three people who spoke with inspectors said they were “safe and happy living at Redwood House”, and staff were able to explain how they would report safeguarding concerns.

But the report mentioned that “there were increased risks to people who could not manage their money independently”. It read: “People had transactions recorded without receipts. Where it was impossible to obtain receipts, staff were not always descriptive enough about what people's money had been spent on.”

The CQC raised concerns over the safety inside the home and pointed out that “hot water outlets were too hot, and not all radiators were covered, which increased the risk of burns to people”.

But the report added that after the issue was raised with Complete Care Services “The provider took action: they fitted window restrictors, had plumbers address hot water issues, replaced the car's tyre, measured radiators for fitting covers, secured the handrail and surveyed fire doors.”

The spokesperson for Complete Care Services added: “The concerns raised within the aforementioned notice are being thoroughly addressed and we are working closely with the CQC and relevant local authorities to ensure that any changes made are fully implemented and monitored, using detailed action and service improvement plans.

“Whilst scrutiny that raises valid concerns can be uncomfortable and raise difficult questions, we will not shy away from such questions and we will do everything we possibly can to improve the lives of those we care for. Every opportunity that we get; we use to learn, this will be no different and we fully commit to doing so.”

While it was found that people’s care plans were not always reflective of their needs and preferences, “their independence was promoted”. The report stated: “People’s experiences of being involved in activities was positive overall. People were able to maintain relationships and receive visitors without restriction. Staff told us they felt supported.”

An area for improvement was making sure that prescribed medicines were managed safely. The report stated: “A member of staff told us they had received training in relation to emergency rescue medicine for people living with epilepsy, but the provider’s training records showed they had not.” Despite the shortcomings, staff received safeguarding training and knew how to report abuse, and were praised for supporting people kindly.