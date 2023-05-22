Care worker from Dunstable is transformed into an action figure as part of campaign to recognise unsung heroes

A care worker from Dunstable has been turned into a action figure as part of a national campaign to recognise unsung heroes for their contributions to their communities.

Residential care worker Denise King, who works for Central Bedfordshire Council, has been recreated in her scrubs carrying a tray of food.

Denise provides residential care for adults with profound disabilities. She initially studied nursing, but moved into social care.

This National Campaign highlights the 'unrecognised work' of council workers

She said: “My whole team are all heroes to me. The example they are as to what a residential worker should be. I really love my job and I really like to help people. Even if I’ve had a really tough day I can look back and know that I’ve made a positive difference to other people’s lives.

“I think often there’s a view that everyone just expects council services to keep moving but they don’t really consider the people who make them run smoothly. It’s important they’re recognised.”

UNISON hopes that action figures will encourage the public to think more about the vital role council workers play in their local communities and appreciate them more.

UNISON regional secretary Tim Roberts said: “Council staff are incredibly passionate about their roles at the heart of communities. But all too often their contributions are overlooked, which can be frustrating for key workers who just want to do all they can to help others.

UNISON has immortalised these community heroes as action figures