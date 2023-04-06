Caring staff at Leighton Buzzard firm provide essential aid to earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria via Luton

Caring colleagues at Leighton Buzzard firm Peli BioThermal have made substantial donations to help the ongoing relief efforts in support of victims of the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria – via Luton.

Staff at the Leighton Buzzard based business donated clothing, toiletries, blankets and other essential items to support the local branch of a UK based charity.

The charity, Go Dharmic, is providing vital aid to the regions impacted by the earthquakes, which claimed the lives of more than 50,000 people and have left many thousands more homeless.

Jyoti Qurban is pictured with members of the Peli BioThermal team based at Leighton Buzzard.

Jyoti Qurban, Transport Coordinator at Peli BioThermal, presented boxes of donations to the Luton based branch of the Luton Turkish Education and Culture Trust, which is raising funds and arranging collections to support relief efforts in the earthquake zone, where families are in desperate need of food, shelter and ways to keep warm.

Jyoti said: “We were overwhelmed by the rapid response and outstanding generosity of our colleagues who were happy to help and made so many donations. It was amazing we were able to help the ongoing relief efforts happening locally and on a global scale.”

Big-hearted team members generously donated numerous items, collected in packaging products produced by Peli BioThermal, which specialises in temperature-controlled packaging and service solutions for the global life sciences industry.