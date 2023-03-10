The cast for the latest production of hit musical, SIX, has been announced ahead of its next showings in Aylesbury.

Yesterday (9 March), the cast that will be appearing at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre between 23-28 January 2024 was confirmed.

On its previous UK tour the modern retelling of Henry VIII’s new wives completed a week of dates at the Aylesbury venue last summer.

Last year's cast

Playing the touring queens are Nicole Louise Lewis (Catherine of Aragon), Laura Dawn Pyatt (Anne Boleyn), Erin Caldwell (Jane Seymour), Kenedy Small (Anne of Cleves), Lou Henry (Katherine Howard) and Aoife Haakenson (Catherine Parr). Izi Maxwell, Tamara Morgan and Ellie Jane Grant will be joining the cast as Alternates, with Super Swing / Dance Captain Shakira Simpson. The cast are backed by the show's all-female band, The Ladies in Waiting.

SIX follows the six wives of Henry VIII as they take to the mic to tell their own personal tales, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power.

Since its early days as a student production in a 100-seat room at the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the musical written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss has become a global hit.

This year's cast

In the international stage, SIX currently has productions playing on Broadway and two concurrent North American tours, including a seven-week run in Las Vegas, with further stagings announced in Canada and Holland this autumn.

It opens in Seoul on 17 March and recently completed an Australian tour. Back on home turf, the London production continues its reign in the West End at the Vaudeville Theatre.