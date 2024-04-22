Caudwell Youth charity plug gaps from government and local authority with support for at-risk young
and live on Freeview channel 276
The young people who came along had a great time with a variety of activities on offer from ping pong, to video games and craft activities whilst having a bite to eat and enjoying a few treats.
They had a chance to make new friends, see other young people they’ve met before at a social event and speak to volunteers and staff about any challenges they are facing.
Caudwell Youth supports young people at-risk aged 11 to 24 through one-to-one mentoring for up to 2 years.
They work by matching a mentor with a young person, they typically meet weekly, but talk or message more regularly, especially when they are anxious or need additional support. Support is person-centred using a range of tools dependent on their needs.
Alongside mentoring, it is also working with local services in Hertfordshire for those in need of immediate or higher intensity support.
At the moment, it is a pilot project to continue to meet its mission to support young people at-risk with an alternative service to mentoring. Following continued success, it hopes to expand this project into its current footprint and beyond.