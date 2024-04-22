Caudwell Youth charity plug gaps from government and local authority with support for at-risk young

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The young people who came along had a great time with a variety of activities on offer from ping pong, to video games and craft activities whilst having a bite to eat and enjoying a few treats.

They had a chance to make new friends, see other young people they’ve met before at a social event and speak to volunteers and staff about any challenges they are facing.

Caudwell Youth supports young people at-risk aged 11 to 24 through one-to-one mentoring for up to 2 years.

They work by matching a mentor with a young person, they typically meet weekly, but talk or message more regularly, especially when they are anxious or need additional support. Support is person-centred using a range of tools dependent on their needs.

Alongside mentoring, it is also working with local services in Hertfordshire for those in need of immediate or higher intensity support.