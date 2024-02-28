Caudwell Youth, helping young vulnerable people to reach their potential and filling void between government and local authorities
Following its one year anniversary, the charity has conducted a report to see the impact its work has on its mentees. Its mission has been to reach 150 young people in the first year (2023), 260 in its second year and the following year, 400 young people.
Describing itself as ‘shaping people’s futures’, it supports people who are at-risk aged 11 to 24 through volunteer mentoring helping teach resilience, practical skills, improving social interaction whilst increasing the confidence and sense of self-worth.
It has expanded support in Luton, launched support in Slough this year with a short-term intervention having not long opened in Hertfordshire. It is also due to expand further in Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire soon. Its mission is to support 265 young people in 2024 and so far it has received 73 referrals for support.
The charity has conducted a report to see the impact its work has on its mentees, with 80% responding to the survey. Overall, they are working with at least 177 of the most vulnerable youngsters and have revealed a huge impact in crucial areas such as a 96% reduction in offensive behaviour and 94% reduction in exploitation risk.
Furthermore over three quarters (88%) have improved mental health and have overcome a challenge (77%). Over two thirds have reported improved lifestyle choices and have said that they are on target to achieve their positive life goals set at assessment regarding health, wellbeing, education, relationships and offending behaviour.
Over a third have also seen an improvement in their relationships, engage more with the community whilst almost a third who were not in education, employment or training at referral are now doing so and have reduced substance abuse in terms of illegal substances, alcohol, vapes and cigarettes.
The report highlights that the mentees rate their experience and the service from their mentors at 8.6/10 demonstrating the crucial work that the mentors are doing – who are mainly all volunteers – plugging a much-needed gap in society.