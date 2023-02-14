Do you recognise this man?

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for help after an attempted burglary in Dunstable.

They have issued CCTV footage of a man they believe can help them with their enquiries and are asking members of the public if they recognise him.

A spokesman said: “We believe he may be able to help us with our enquiries about an attempted burglary in Southwood Road, Dunstable, on 12 January.

“If you have any information, please call 101 or visit orlo.uk/WuDZO .”