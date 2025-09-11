CCTV cameras installed in crackdown on drug-related anti-social behaviour in Luton

CCTV cameras have been installed in the Bury Park area of Luton to combat drug-related activity and anti-social behaviour.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cameras have gone up in alleyways in Beech Road, Ash Road, and Ivy Road, following concerns raised by residents and Bury Park Business Forum.

The work has been carried out by members of Luton’s Community Police team as part of Operation Future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “As part of OP FUTURE, your local community officers, working alongside our valued partners, have taken proactive steps to address ongoing concerns raised by residents and the Bury Park Business Forum of drug-related activity and anti-social behaviour (ASB).

CCTV cameras have been installed in areas of Bury Park Luton to help tackle anti-social behaviour

"These installations are part of our commitment to making Bury Park a safer place for everyone.

“The cameras will be actively monitored, and any offenders identified will be brought to justice. This enforcement action reflects the voices of our community, and we thank everyone who came forward to share their concerns.”

CCTV has also been installed along Bradgers Hill Road to improve public safety and tackle anti-social behaviour, particularly in areas frequently used by students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initiative, supported by Luton Borough Council, will support efforts to:

CCTV cameras have also been installed in Bradgers Hill Road, Luton

> Deter anti-social behaviour

> Protect the environment

> Assist community policing

> Promote public safety

A spokesperson for Luton Community Policing Team said: “Footage will be monitored in line with privacy guidelines and used to support enforcement and community wellbeing.

“We’re committed to keeping Bradgers Hill Road safe, clean, and welcoming for all. If you witness anything concerning, please report it to Bedfordshire Police.”