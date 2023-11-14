Celebrate 10th anniversary of Disney's Frozen at sing-along screening in Luton
Get ready to belt out the hits!
Fans of Disney’s Frozen won’t want to let this opportunity go – a special 10th anniversary sing-along screening in Luton.
The Culture Trust will be marking the milestone with a family film club screeninng at The Hat Factory on November 18 at 10.30am.
Tickets cost £3.50 each or four for £12 – but hurry, as they’re selling quickly. Drinks and snacks will be available from the cafe, including milkshakes and the all important popcorn.