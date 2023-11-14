News you can trust since 1891
Celebrate 10th anniversary of Disney's Frozen at sing-along screening in Luton

Get ready to belt out the hits!
By Natalie Cummings
Published 14th Nov 2023, 13:35 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 13:35 GMT
Elsa, Anna, and Olaf from Disney's "Frozen" pictured with voice of Elsa Idina Menzel at Disney's Hollywood Studios theme park in Lake Buena Vista, Florida (Photo by Matt Stroshane/Disney Parks via Getty Images)Elsa, Anna, and Olaf from Disney's "Frozen" pictured with voice of Elsa Idina Menzel at Disney's Hollywood Studios theme park in Lake Buena Vista, Florida (Photo by Matt Stroshane/Disney Parks via Getty Images)
Fans of Disney’s Frozen won’t want to let this opportunity go – a special 10th anniversary sing-along screening in Luton.

The Culture Trust will be marking the milestone with a family film club screeninng at The Hat Factory on November 18 at 10.30am.

Tickets cost £3.50 each or four for £12 – but hurry, as they’re selling quickly. Drinks and snacks will be available from the cafe, including milkshakes and the all important popcorn.

