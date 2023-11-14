Celebrate 10th anniversary of Disney's Frozen at sing-along screening in Luton

Get ready to belt out the hits!

Elsa, Anna, and Olaf from Disney's "Frozen" pictured with voice of Elsa Idina Menzel at Disney's Hollywood Studios theme park in Lake Buena Vista, Florida (Photo by Matt Stroshane/Disney Parks via Getty Images)

Fans of Disney’s Frozen won’t want to let this opportunity go – a special 10th anniversary sing-along screening in Luton.

The Culture Trust will be marking the milestone with a family film club screeninng at The Hat Factory on November 18 at 10.30am.