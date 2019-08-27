Celebrate a two-day street festival in Luton

A two-day street festival of performers, flashmobs and street entertainers is coming to Luton this weekend.

Luton Business Improvement District’s (BID) Celebrate Luton Street Fest begins on Friday, August 30, from 5.30pm till 8.30pm and returns on Saturday, from 11am till 9pm in the town centre.

Some of the acts that will be at the Luton Street Festival

Drummers, parades, comedy, music, street circus, interactive street games, dance, a projection, rap, workshop and much more is planned.

Festival curator, Matthew Jones, RevoLuton Arts said: “St George’s Square and the high street will become a buzzing and exciting festival environment with events and performances throughout the whole day.

“There will be lots of different shows for families and shoppers, children and adults, including lots of interactive activities too, and we can’t wait to see all the smiles.”

This is a Luton BID event, working in partnership with RevoLuton Arts with additional funding from Arts Council England and Global Streets.

Luton BID project manager, Fergus McLardy said: “It’s an action-packed line-up which will draw more families, visitors and shoppers into our town centre. St George’s Square is a perfect

location for such an event, and it will be free of charge.

"We will be updating all the information on our Facebook page so urge people to check that out for all the details.

"Special thanks to RevoLuton Arts for curating the event and to Arts Council England and Global Streets for their additional financial support.”

Friday’s line-up starts at 5.30pm with a comic and a musical promenade performance by French outdoor arts company Vernisseurs, followed by 4 x 4 Bhangra group – performing traditional folk bhangra dancing complete with dhol drummers and singers.

The night will end with Brazilian carnival music from Carnaval Transatliantico.

On Saturday there will be roaming entertainment and an outdoor arts programme that will include a pop up flashmob from the Big Music Company, bringing Luton choirs together to learn and perform Bohemian Rhapsody.

The closing events on Saturday will be Spark by Worldbeaters - a world class illuminated music and street theatre/drumming act, this will be followed by a pyrotechnic display.

There will also be a children’s street theatre, interactive street games and a high skill contemporary dance performance that will involve the audience in a game of table tennis!