Celebrate autumn at Luton Hoo Walled Garden

Luton Hoo Walled Garden volunteers

The season kicks off on October 12 with a study day entitled Reviving a Forgotten Garden.

This captivating event – celebrating 21 years of research and restoration at the Capability Brown walled garden at Luton Hoo – features talks, displays, tours, maps, and fascinating oral histories of those involved.

It’s a unique opportunity to learn just what happens when volunteers and people involved with conservation, preservation and restoration come together in a truly dynamic project.

The imposing gate at Luton Hoo Walled Garden

The £50 price includes lunch, tea and coffee and a full day programme.

For more information and to book a place visit [email protected]

There is also an Autumn Open Day on Wednesday, October 26 which conveniently co-incides with school half-term, with fun activities for the kids like snail racing and creating woodland masks and leaf collages.

And children always love exploring the garden and finding out about plants and flowers.

Two days later – on Friday October 28 – the project’s popular monthly talks resume. Topics include Opening the Museum at Luton Hoo after World War Two, Women’s Land Army at Luton Hoo in World War One, 21 Years reviving the Walled Garden and Gertrude Jekyll in Bedfordshire.

They take place in the upstairs Lecture Room in the Luton Hoo Estate Office and the £7.50 donation in aid of the continued revival of the Walled Garden also covers tea and coffee at 10.30am followed by the talk from 11am – 12.30pm.