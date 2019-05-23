Celebrate Eid at The Mall Luton

Members of the public are invited to celebrate Eid in Luton on Saturday, June 1.

The Mall Luton will be welcoming art project, The Clouds of Blessings, to Central Square from 10.30am, the art project/charity event for the community by the community is based on a proverb from the Urdu language ‘Rehmat Kay Bedal’ translating to ‘The Clouds of Blessings’. The cloud accumulates and showers its blessings on those who have united for a good cause.

The Muslim celebration that comes after a month of fasting in Ramadan will see The Clouds of Blessings start their journey at Luton Carnival before arriving at The Mall, where 100 presents will be gifted to children of all faiths in celebration of Eid.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton, commented: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming The Clouds of Blessings here to The Mall on Saturday 1st June as part of Luton’s Eid celebrations. The project aims to bring the local community together and shower blessings alongside inviting children from all faiths to experience Eid day.”

The final celebrations will take place at Inspire Eid, a two-day festival, on 4th & 5th June (pending moon sighting) at Lewsey Park, aiming to bring the community together to celebrate Eid without worrying about the cost of having fun.