Celebrate International Men's Day in Luton

A woman from Luton is encouraging people to attend an event to celebrate men on Saturday, November 16, to mark International Men's Day.

Dee Bailey, from Luton, wants to encourage people to celebrate men at the International Men's Awareness Day event at Futures House on Saturday, November 16, from 12.30pm till 6.30pm.

International Men's Awareness and Celebration Day

She organised the first International Men’s Day event in the town to bring the community together to celebrate the value men bring to the to world, their families and their communities. The event will also highlight role models and raise awareness of men's wellbeing, this year marks the fourth one organised by Dee Bailey.

Her inspiration to bring the celebration to Luton stemmed from her friends' distress of their sons being sectioned in a mental health unit, but what was more upsetting for Dee was the fact the boys were the same age as her own sons.

She said: "We have no problem and focus on celebrating International Women's Day with several events, this event is an opportunity for all the community to come together and celebrate the boys/men in our lives they are crying out for help and support.

"It's okay for a women to cry and show emotion but a male is told to 'man up'!

"This event is in partnership with Marsh Farm Futures.

"On the day there will be live performances and we will have boys and men talking about mental health, suicide, prostate cancer, ex-gang members, positive role models, addiction, knife crime, sexual health and diabetes.

"There will be more than 20 exhibitors, a raffle and there will be drinks on sale."

International Men's Day, which falls on Tuesday, November 19, is a day for people to reflect on the contributions, sacrifices and progress made by men in society.

One person who went to last year's event said: “A Wonderful Celebration of International Men’s Day. Thank you Dee for raising awareness and bringing Community together. We look forward to more events Celebrating and giving thanks collectively as a community.”