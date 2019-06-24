A two-day Luton town centre festival is set to be bigger and better thanks to nearly £15,000 of Arts Council Funding.

Celebrate Luton Street Festival is coming to Luton town centre for the first time on Friday, August 30, and has also been funded by Luton Business Improvement District (BID).

Worldbeaters

Residents can enjoy two days packed with drummers, parades, comedy, music, a street circus, interactive street games, dance, a projection, rap, workshop and much more.

Marie Kirbyshaw, BID Director and chief executive of Luton Culture, said: “We were determined to bring a festival to Luton town centre this summer, so the BID put aside funding to make this happen and this has been further boosted by a grant from Arts Council England.

“Celebrate Luton Street Festival promises to be an unmissable spectacle for the whole family and we are expecting the town centre to be brimming with people enjoying high quality and memorable arts performances.”

Luton BID has commissioned Revoluton Arts to create Celebrate Luton Street Fest.

Jenny Williams, Project Director at Revoluton Arts, said: “We are delighted to have been commissioned by Luton BID and supported by Arts Council England to produce Celebrate Luton Street Fest.

“We are looking forward to bringing two days of the best of UK and international outdoor arts performance to the heart of Luton.”

Thanks to the additional funding the opening event on the Friday will now be a comic, musical promenade performance by French outdoor arts company Vernisseurs, who describe themselves as ‘a company which combines visual arts and theatre, using the street as a playground’.

The entertainment will run from 5.30pm to 8.30pm on the Friday and the fun starts again from 11am till 9pm on Saturday, August 31.

The closing event on Saturday will be a dynamic spark and pyro display from Worldbeaters, a world class illuminated music and street theatre/ drumming act.