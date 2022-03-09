Celebrate Mother's Day with a stroll round Keech's celebrity gardens

Part of the garden at Keech

A Luton hospice is encouraging people to visit its beautiful gardens designed by celebrity gardeners Alan Titchmarsh and Adam Frost.

As part of the National Garden Scheme 2022, Keech Hospice Care in Great Bramingham Lane, Luton, is inviting people to while away the afternoon on Sunday 27 March, exploring the gardens which offer tranquillity to so many.

Lynn Russell, events manager at Keech Hospice Care, said it’s a unique opportunity and well worth seeing.

“As Spring bursts into colour in the gardens at Keech Hospice Care, what a fantastic time to experience two really unique gardens which have been lovingly designed by two of the best and most recognised gardeners, Alan Titchmarsh and Adam Frost,” said Lynn.

“Both gardens are quite different in their design and planting so there’s really something for everyone to enjoy and even take inspiration from for their own gardens at home,” she said.

The Alan Titchmarsh Wildlife Garden, which was created by the well-loved television personality himself in 2014, as part of ITV’s popular Love Your Garden television series.

In 2017, Gardeners’ World presenter, Adam Frost, took the hospice’s drab concrete courtyard and turned it into a colourful paradise. The TV personality designed the new garden to be a vision of bright colours, with a water feature at its centre and chose bold circular patterns to take visitors on a journey.

“As well as the opportunity to wander through the gardens, visitors will be able to get their questions answered on the day by gardening experts who will be on hand,” said Lynn.

“The afternoon will also offer the chance to pick up some unique buys from the Keech Retail Village and plant stalls, and we would encourage everyone to relax and enjoy afternoon tea and refreshments. What better way to treat Mum or yourself this Mother’s Day!” she said.