Celebrate summer with Strathmore Community Breakfast Club
It’s being organised by the club which is supported by Luton Rising and the Bedfordshire and Luton Community Foundation.
A spokesperson said: “We look forward to coming together to experience a fun day to continue to strengthen our community.”
There will be activities galore from a bouncy castle to face painting, arts and crafts and dancing.
There’ll be ice cream provided by Mr and Mrs Whippy, as well as a DJ, competition and games and much more.
The Community Breakfast Club will run as usual at the church in Strathmore Avenue from 8.30am to 10am.
The spokesperson added: “It’s our eighth breakfast of the year and we’d like to celebrate the diversity of our town.
"Full English will be available but we’re encouraging people to bring a dish to represent their culture.”
