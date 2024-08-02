Celebrate summer with Strathmore Community Breakfast Club

By Bev Creagh
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 11:44 BST
All the fun of the fair at Strathmore Methodist Church's Community Breakfast Club Summer BBQAll the fun of the fair at Strathmore Methodist Church's Community Breakfast Club Summer BBQ
Here’s an open invitation from Strathmore Methodist Church to celebrate summer with them and their Community Breakfast Club at a barbecue on Sunday (August 4) from 1pm to 6pm.

It’s being organised by the club which is supported by Luton Rising and the Bedfordshire and Luton Community Foundation.

A spokesperson said: “We look forward to coming together to experience a fun day to continue to strengthen our community.”

There will be activities galore from a bouncy castle to face painting, arts and crafts and dancing.

There’ll be ice cream provided by Mr and Mrs Whippy, as well as a DJ, competition and games and much more.

The Community Breakfast Club will run as usual at the church in Strathmore Avenue from 8.30am to 10am.

The spokesperson added: “It’s our eighth breakfast of the year and we’d like to celebrate the diversity of our town.

"Full English will be available but we’re encouraging people to bring a dish to represent their culture.”

