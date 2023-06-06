News you can trust since 1891
Celebrate Windrush generation with Luton Urban Radio at The Mall

There will be prizes and a giveaway
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 6th Jun 2023, 14:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 14:36 BST

Luton Urban Radio is set to broadcast live from The Mall Luton this month to mark 75 years since the arrival of HMT Windrush in Britain.

On June 17, between 12pm and 5.30pm, the station will be live on air for the second time in the shopping centre’s atrium entrance - opposite Costa Coffee.

The year will celebrate the Windrush generation and the culture they introduced to Luton back in 1948.

Head to the shopping centre this month for the event
Curtis Thomas from Luton Urban Radio said: “This will be a fun-packed occasion that will showcase local artists and guest speakers.”

He added: “Our talented presenters will also be interacting with the crowds for some fun entertainment including give aways, and raffle prizes from our sponsors.”

People from Caribbean countries came to the UK between 1948 and 1971, when British immigration laws changed – with the migrants coming arriving on HMT Empire Windrush.

