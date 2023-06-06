Luton Urban Radio is set to broadcast live from The Mall Luton this month to mark 75 years since the arrival of HMT Windrush in Britain.

On June 17, between 12pm and 5.30pm, the station will be live on air for the second time in the shopping centre’s atrium entrance - opposite Costa Coffee.

The year will celebrate the Windrush generation and the culture they introduced to Luton back in 1948.

Head to the shopping centre this month for the event

Curtis Thomas from Luton Urban Radio said: “This will be a fun-packed occasion that will showcase local artists and guest speakers.”

He added: “Our talented presenters will also be interacting with the crowds for some fun entertainment including give aways, and raffle prizes from our sponsors.”