A group celebrating Bangladeshi history, culture and heritage in Luton celebrated its 25th anniversary on Sunday.

More than 200 people attended an event at Dallow Learning Community Centre, organised by Dr Nazia Khanum OBE DL, Chair of Purbachal-the eastern sky,

Dr Khanum said that cultural diversity brings strength and dynamism to society and that communities need to feel secure, relaxed, confident and happy so that they can give their best to the host country.

Cllr Mohammed Yaqub Hanif with Isaam Ibrahim Zaman aged 12

The programme opened with a rousing chorus of Purbachal’s new theme song, written by Dr Anwarul Haque, Purbachal’s General Secretary and put to music by Sri Soumyen Adhikari, an eminent vocal artist and composer from Kolkata, who mentored and conducted the Purbachal choir. There were songs, dances, inspiring speakers, reflections on Purbachal and recitations of original poems by young people.

The guests included Susan Lousada, HM Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Sarah Owen MP (Luton North) and Shadow Minister for Local Government, Communities and Faith, Rachel Hopkins MP (Luton South), Councillor Mohammed Yaqub Hanif, Mayor of Luton, Councillor Hazel Simmons MBE, Leader of Luton Borough Council, along with several other Luton councillors.

Purbachal gave trophies and £50 each to four young poets. The Lord Lieutenant gave a trophy to Soumyen Adhikari, who had come from Kolkata to participate in the event. Another Purbachal award was announced for Dr Rukhsana Safa, a renowned British Bangladeshi vocal artist.