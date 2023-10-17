News you can trust since 1891
Register
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

Celebrating Bangladeshi history and culture in Luton

The group celebrated its silver jubilee in style
By Lynn Hughes
Published 17th Oct 2023, 14:40 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 14:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A group celebrating Bangladeshi history, culture and heritage in Luton celebrated its 25th anniversary on Sunday.

More than 200 people attended an event at Dallow Learning Community Centre, organised by Dr Nazia Khanum OBE DL, Chair of Purbachal-the eastern sky,

Dr Khanum said that cultural diversity brings strength and dynamism to society and that communities need to feel secure, relaxed, confident and happy so that they can give their best to the host country.

Most Popular
Cllr Mohammed Yaqub Hanif with Isaam Ibrahim Zaman aged 12Cllr Mohammed Yaqub Hanif with Isaam Ibrahim Zaman aged 12
Cllr Mohammed Yaqub Hanif with Isaam Ibrahim Zaman aged 12

The programme opened with a rousing chorus of Purbachal’s new theme song, written by Dr Anwarul Haque, Purbachal’s General Secretary and put to music by Sri Soumyen Adhikari, an eminent vocal artist and composer from Kolkata, who mentored and conducted the Purbachal choir. There were songs, dances, inspiring speakers, reflections on Purbachal and recitations of original poems by young people.

The guests included Susan Lousada, HM Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Sarah Owen MP (Luton North) and Shadow Minister for Local Government, Communities and Faith, Rachel Hopkins MP (Luton South), Councillor Mohammed Yaqub Hanif, Mayor of Luton, Councillor Hazel Simmons MBE, Leader of Luton Borough Council, along with several other Luton councillors.

Purbachal gave trophies and £50 each to four young poets. The Lord Lieutenant gave a trophy to Soumyen Adhikari, who had come from Kolkata to participate in the event. Another Purbachal award was announced for Dr Rukhsana Safa, a renowned British Bangladeshi vocal artist.

Dr Khanum concluded the programme by thanking all Purbachal members, participants and volunteers for their hard work on the stage and behind the scenes.

Related topics:Luton