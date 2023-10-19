“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our local economy”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Do you know a small business that deserves recognition?

Luton South MP Rachel Hopkins is calling for nominations in her third annual Luton South Small Business Awards.

The awards, which will take place on Small Business Saturday (December 2), recognise the contribution of Luton South’s small businesses to the community and encourage people to buy locally.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton South MP Rachel Hopkins stands outside of Parliament

Advertisement

Advertisement

Previous winners have ranged from corner shops and car dealerships to handmade jewellery and record shops.

Rachel Hopkins said: "Small Businesses are the lifeblood of our local economy. Over the last two years of visiting Luton South Small Business Awards winners, it has been fascinating to learn more about the wide range of small businesses operating in Luton South. From home businesses making cakes and jewellery, to popular local pubs and restaurants.

“Our small businesses in Luton have faced difficult economic circumstances over the past three years, they’ve come through the Covid-19 pandemic only to be in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, with soaring energy bills and rising costs. Many businesses I have visited have told me about how they have worked hard to survive, and shown determination and innovation to do so, including branching into online sales and running their businesses from their homes.

She added: “Of the businesses I have visited, what is always consistent is their commitment to supporting our Luton community. I am looking forward to meeting this year’s winners on Small Business Saturday.”