Celebrating the Armed Forces and Cadets in Luton

Meaningful Education is hosting an Armed Forces and Cadets Celebration Day at the Luton Army Reserve Centre on Saturday, September 28.

The community interest company, based in Houghton Regis, is working with the Armed Forces to organise the event.

Armed Forces and Cadets Celebration Day

People can join the Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Helen Nellis, the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, Meryl Dolling, and the Mayor of Luton, Cllr Tahir Malik, at the Luton Army Reserve Centre, from 11am until 4pm to celebrate the Armed Forces in Luton and Bedfordshire.

The fun, free family event is offering visitors the chance to listen to guest speakers, enjoy local cadet activities, sample a field kitchen, see army trucks, fitness demonstrations and equipment displays.

There will also be the chance to meet Army Reserve soldiers and climb aboard an Army Air Corps Helicopter.

Meaningful Education formed in 2015 and specialises in mental health, providing professional health and social care training and community education.

For more information about Meaningful Education and the work they do, visit www.meaningfuleducation.org.uk.