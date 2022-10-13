‘Waste reduction volunteers’ are wanted in Central Beds to help prevent avoidable waste and increase recycling.

Central Bedfordshire Council has put out the call for volunteers in the hopes it will help people “bin a little better”.

New recruits could attend community events, give talks to community groups or even provide workshops and talks in local schools, says the council.

The Biggleswade engagement event. Image: CBC.

And they will have the flexibility to choose when and how often they engage with the project and which areas they take part in.

A council spokesman said: "We all want to do our bit to reduce our waste but starting out on a waste reduction journey alone is daunting for some people.

"Working together within your community is great for making a difference as well as meeting new people and learning new skills.”

The volunteers will help people reduce their food and household waste, explain what they can recycle and how to do it, and even pass on money-saving hints and tips.

They will also highlight the practical actions that Central Bedfordshire residents can take to reduce waste and support the environment.

Volunteers will also be provided with one-to-one support, and training, including knowledge of the council’s waste and recycling services.

