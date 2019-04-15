Central Car Park in The Mall Luton has reopened

Central Car Park in The Mall Luton has now reopened following an incident earlier this morning.

Bedfordshire Police were called to reports for the welfare of a man in Luton just after 6am.

Officers closed Silver Street and John Street at the junction with Church Street while they dealt with the incident.

A number of roads in the town centre are closed while officers attend the scene of an incident.

A spokesman for The Mall Luton said: “We are aware of an incident that occurred in the early hours of this morning (15 April). The police and emergency services are currently in attendance and we shall await further updates from them.”