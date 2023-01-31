Youngsters at a lower school will be taking part in the RSPB’s Big School’s Birdwatch with a brand new bird table donated by a housebuilder.

Barratt David Wilson Homes, which is building at nearby Linmere development in Houghton Regis, donated the bird table to Chalton Lower School to help the children create a home for native birds on their school grounds.

The Big Schools’ Birdwatch is a simple survey pupils can complete to contribute to the Big Garden Birdwatch – the world’s largest wildlife survey. The RSBP reports that 38 million birds have disappeared from UK in the last 50 years, and this severe decline underlines that nature is in crisis.

Pupils from Chalton Lower School with their brand new bird table. PIC: Matt Reading

The Big Garden Birdwatch helps monitor the birds whilst encouraging participants to welcome them into their gardens and balconies, offering them a safe space to rest and feed. Supplied by the RSPB, the

bird table is made from sustainably sourced FSC-certified wood and will help attract natives of the species, such as blue tits, house sparrows, robins, wrens, and wagtails, to the school playground.

Natalie Bill, Headteacher at Chalton Lower School, commented: “We are passionate about teaching pupils from a young age the importance of preserving wildlife, so we are excited to now have our very own bird table within the school grounds. The pupils have really enjoyed thinking about where to place the table and have already devised a feeding routine to encourage the birds over.”

Marc Woolfe, Head of Sales for Barratt David Wilson North Thames, said: “As a sustainable housebuilder and longstanding corporate partner of the RSPB, we are committed to enhancing the nature at our developments and in the surrounding areas. As of now we have managed to install 108 bat and bird boxes at our Linmere development.

"The Big Schools’ Birdwatch aligns closely with our own sustainable ethos, and I hope this donation will encourage the children to take small steps to help protect wild birds by welcoming them onto their school grounds.”

Linmere from Barratt David Wilson North Thames has a selection of one and two-bedroom apartments and two, three and four-bedroom houses with prices starting at £210,000 for a one-bedroom apartment.

