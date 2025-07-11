Charity abseil event at Luton & Dunstable Hospital postponed

A charity abseil event scheduled for this Saturday (July 12) at the L&D Hospital has been postponed.

The event cannot go ahead as planned due to an unrelated injury sustained by a scaffolding specialist supervisor.

The scaffold team and abseil company had hoped to keep the event on track and worked tirelessly to review all possible options.

A spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, due to the tight timescales and the nature of the specialist requirements, we’ve reached a point where going ahead this weekend is simply not possible.

"Plans are already under way to secure a new date in late September, and we will update and will provide an update soon as we have confirmed details.

“We completely understand that a new date may not suit everyone. Once the new date is confirmed, we will share it with participants immediately. We are currently exploring dates towards the end of September to avoid the holiday season in the hopes that most will still be able to participate. If they cannot attend, we will discuss alternative options, such as transferring places to another person or exploring other ways for them to get involved.”

Donations already received will still go directly to supporting the hospital's new Acute Services Block and if participants are moving to the new date then no further action is required.

If participants are unable to do the new date and sponsors would like a refund, they are asked to contact Bedfordshire Hospitals Charity in the first instance.

For further information email the charity at [email protected]

