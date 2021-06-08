Charity donates £55k to Luton's Muslim community during the pandemic

The National Zakat Foundation has donated more than £55 to Luton's Muslim community over the past 12 months

Charitable donations have been fundamental for supporting communities over the past year, as the pandemic has affected numerous people across the country.

UK Charity, National Zakat Foundation, said it saw a huge surge in generosity from the UK Muslim community throughout this time - raising a total of £55,118 to support Luton’s Muslims in need*.

For Muslims, the act of donating Zakat, understood to be 2.5% of an individual’s total wealth, is a vital part of their faith. According to the charity, however, Zakat is much more than a religious obligation.

Mahboob Hussain, head of marketing at National Zakat Foundation, said: “Zakat is now a lifeline for UK Muslims as many struggle to gain the right monetary support elsewhere.

“The generosity of Muslims in the past 12 months has exceeded our expectations and it’s incredible to see how Zakat is transforming lives and making a difference.”

The foundation has plans to continue this work, with the hope that the strong sense of community and selflessness that has so far been witnessed will continue throughout the remainder of the year.

The generosity seen during the last year is at least predicted to continue over the coming months, with a recent survey by blood cancer charity, DKMS, revealing that upwards of 44% of Brits feel more inclined to take part in charitable acts since the pandemic began.

The charity is keen to encourage Muslims across the UK to continue giving what they can in order to help feed the demand for support and minimise the level of poverty within the community.