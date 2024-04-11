Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Step back in time and help raise money for a good cause at a 1940s-themed fundraiser.

CHUMS’ Tea Dance fundraiser will take place at Luton Hoo Walled Garden on Sunday, April 28 (2pm-7pm). The event is a ‘nod to the 40’s’ and will include canapés, a ‘sparkling’ reception, live Music from the Luton Brass Band, music from singer Sarah-Jane Dale, and an afternoon-tea with a chef and butler.

The fundraiser will also include a ‘best-dressed’ competition – with prizes from Fashion Designer Josephine Parkhill up for grabs.

The 'tea dance' fundraiser will help to support CHUMS

Since 1987, Chums has supported 85,000 children, young people, and families with ‘vital mental health and emotional wellbeing services’.

In Luton and Bedfordshire, CHUMS offers support for bereavement, emotional well-being, trauma, a recreational therapeutic service, suicide bereavement, young carers, baby-loss service, friendship scheme, and a family well-being team.

Charity director Viviane Vayssieres said: “To deliver its vital services, Chums requires £600,000 every year. We rely on numerous supporters to help us raise much-needed funds with donations, volunteering, and supporting our events and campaigns.

“We have curated a unique Tea Dance, in the beautiful Conservatory at the exclusive Luton Hoo Walled Garden, and we are looking to sell 250 tickets to raise £10,000.”

She added: “The event will include a marvellous Luton Band for dancing, a 1940s singer, a competition for the best dress couple of the period, delicious afternoon tea, and many other lovely surprises. So come along, enjoy an amazing afternoon, and “cut the rug” with your own Chums.”