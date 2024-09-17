Charity night in memory of Houghton Regis teen raises funds for life-saving defibrillator
Sarah Pyatt’s son, Jake, died in 2013 when he was 16 after a sudden cardiac arrest.
Since his death, she has raised hundreds of pounds for SADS UK Charity (Sudden Arrhythmic Death) to place defibrillators (AEDs) in Dunstable and Houghton Regis.
At the Peter Newton Pavilion at the weekend, Sarah and more than 60 friends smashed her goal of raising £1,200 for or SADS UK Charity, and collected £1,795 at ‘Jake’s 80s bash’.
A new defibrillator, along with a plaque and training, will be installed inside an old telephone box, by Dunstable Town Council offices.
Sarah said: “I would like to thank everyone that came and St Katherine’s Judo Club for their donation, my mother-in-law, Eileen Pyatt, for her donation, everyone that bought raffle tickets and a ticket for the night.
“I will be planning another event next year, watch this space.”
After his death, it was revealed that the teen had Brugada syndrome, a genetic condition that can cause dangerous irregular heartbeats.
His mum explained: “Twelve people under the age of 35 die each week from an undiagnosed heart condition. That's why I teamed up with the SADS charity to provide education and supply defibrillators. Each year I've been doing a fundraiser to put defibrillators in our community, so far 14 schools in the area have a HeartSafe.”
Jake’s legacy means that countless more lives can be saved by people who use the defibrillators in Houghton Regis and Dunstable.
