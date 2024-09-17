Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The organiser of special charity night to raise money for a defibrillator says it was a “massive success”, after nearly £1,800 was donated in memory of her teenage son.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Pyatt’s son, Jake, died in 2013 when he was 16 after a sudden cardiac arrest.

Since his death, she has raised hundreds of pounds for SADS UK Charity (Sudden Arrhythmic Death) to place defibrillators (AEDs) in Dunstable and Houghton Regis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the Peter Newton Pavilion at the weekend, Sarah and more than 60 friends smashed her goal of raising £1,200 for or SADS UK Charity, and collected £1,795 at ‘Jake’s 80s bash’.

Guests were having a blast at the party. Picture: Sarah Pyatt

A new defibrillator, along with a plaque and training, will be installed inside an old telephone box, by Dunstable Town Council offices.

Sarah said: “I would like to thank everyone that came and St Katherine’s Judo Club for their donation, my mother-in-law, Eileen Pyatt, for her donation, everyone that bought raffle tickets and a ticket for the night.

“I will be planning another event next year, watch this space.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After his death, it was revealed that the teen had Brugada syndrome, a genetic condition that can cause dangerous irregular heartbeats.

His mum explained: “Twelve people under the age of 35 die each week from an undiagnosed heart condition. That's why I teamed up with the SADS charity to provide education and supply defibrillators. Each year I've been doing a fundraiser to put defibrillators in our community, so far 14 schools in the area have a HeartSafe.”

Jake’s legacy means that countless more lives can be saved by people who use the defibrillators in Houghton Regis and Dunstable.