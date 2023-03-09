Prisoner Charles Bronson during a public parole hearing. PIC: Julia Quenzler / SWNS

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson has PTSD after “brutal and unacceptable” treatment in prison, a psychologist told a parole hearing.

During the second day of the hearing yesterday (March 8), an independent psychologist has now said that Bronson, whose real name is Michael Peterson, was subjected to stressful situations during his time in prison, which has resulted in mild symptoms of post traumatic stress disorder. She added: “He feels like the whole system is about humiliating and degrading him.”

Bronson, 70, also has a "romanticised" view of violent incidents he has been involved in, she added - but said she felt he posed less of a risk in a community environment than in prison.

The final day of the hearing is set to take place behind closed doors on Friday (March 10) with a decision to be made at a later date.