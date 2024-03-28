Check out this incredible Eaton Bray 5-bedroom home from the 16th century - with a heated pool and a summerhouse

This stunning country home is packed full of character and historic features – plus, who doesn’t love a heated pool?
The Old House in Eaton Bray is a Grade II Listed home from the 16th century, which has been updated to make the perfect country retreat. The charming property is on the market with Fine & Country for £1,595,000 – one can dream, right?
The home has a whopping five – yes, five – bedrooms, and plenty of living space for all of the family. There is also a well-sized outdoor electric heated pool and a fabulous detached summerhouse, which can alternatively be used as a studio. Perfect for those glorious summer evenings.
Shall we take a look inside?