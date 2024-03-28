Take a look at that driveway! The Old House is a 5-bedroom house located in Eaton Bray.Take a look at that driveway! The Old House is a 5-bedroom house located in Eaton Bray.
Check out this incredible Eaton Bray 5-bedroom home from the 16th century - with a heated pool and a summerhouse

Such an impressive property!
By Natalie Cummings
Published 28th Mar 2024, 15:08 GMT

This stunning country home is packed full of character and historic features – plus, who doesn’t love a heated pool?

The Old House in Eaton Bray is a Grade II Listed home from the 16th century, which has been updated to make the perfect country retreat. The charming property is on the market with Fine & Country for £1,595,000 – one can dream, right?

The home has a whopping five – yes, five – bedrooms, and plenty of living space for all of the family. There is also a well-sized outdoor electric heated pool and a fabulous detached summerhouse, which can alternatively be used as a studio. Perfect for those glorious summer evenings.

Shall we take a look inside?

What a beauty! Despite being updated for a 21st-century family, The Old House has still kept some of its historic charm.

1. Exterior

What a beauty! Despite being updated for a 21st-century family, The Old House has still kept some of its historic charm. Photo: Fine & Country

There is a fitted kitchen/breakfast room which acts as the hub of the home, which has a range of base and wall mounted units.

2. Kitchen

There is a fitted kitchen/breakfast room which acts as the hub of the home, which has a range of base and wall mounted units. Photo: Fine & Country

The kitchen also has a glazed dresser, a four oven-fired Aga, a butlers sink, and a feature central breakfast island - very fancy!

3. Kitchen

The kitchen also has a glazed dresser, a four oven-fired Aga, a butlers sink, and a feature central breakfast island - very fancy! Photo: Fine & Country

Can we please take a minute to look at this gorgeous log burner in the family and dining room? This would this be for entertaining in the colder months!

4. Log burner

Can we please take a minute to look at this gorgeous log burner in the family and dining room? This would this be for entertaining in the colder months! Photo: Fine & Country

