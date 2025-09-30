Chief executive appointed for new Central East care board covering Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes
The cluster, which also includes Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire, comes into effect as a response to Government health reforms, which requires integrated care boards to cluster in order to create more streamlined and sustainable health and care systems.
Jan, the current chief executive of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Integrated Care Board, is described as having extensive experience of managing complex health systems.
Jan’s appointment follows on from the recent announcement of Robin Porter as the chair of the newly-formed integrated care board cluster.
Jan said: “This is a great chance for us to work together, focus on what truly matters to local people, and create a health and care system that’s more connected, efficient, and built to last.
“Most importantly, it means making sure people can get the care they need, quickly and easily, when they need it most.
“Each organisation has strong foundations and a shared commitment to improving care for our communities, and I’m proud to take on this role as we move towards joint working across this wider geography.”
The current integrated care boards which serve this area - Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes, and Hertfordshire and West Essex will legally remain in place until next year, but will begin closer working from October 1.