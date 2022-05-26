Children's Commissioner to talk at Luton charity event

Jennie White has a wealth of experience in school improvement work and has worked alongside organisations that seek to alleviate poverty. She also has experience as an interim CEO of a multi-academy trust.

She replaces Jane Malcolm, who left the Luton based charity recently after nine years.

“I am delighted to have been appointed as the new CEO of Level Trust and I am very much looking forward to working alongside its staff, volunteers, trustees and the families and children who use its services,” said Jennie.

Jennie White

“I believe strongly that an outstanding education can positively impact a child’s life chances; every child has a right, regardless of their circumstances, to be able to access high quality learning experiences.”

Jennie will be welcoming Dame Rachel de Souza DBE as the keynote speaker for Level Trust’s annual Poverty and Education Conference which takes place today (Thursday, May 26).

The Children’s Commissioner for England will join a number of speakers for the event which brings together senior leaders, family workers and Pupil Premium coordinators from schools to the event, which takes place at the Dunstable Conference Centre.

“I’m delighted to have been invited to speak to the Level Trust Conference and to be returning to an area where I lived and worked as a teacher and head for 13 years, a place I feel very much at home,” said Dame Rachel.

“The fantastic aims and work of Level Trust are very similar to those I’ve taken up in my role as Children’s Commissioner, pushing for all children regardless of background and circumstances to get the best schools and the best out of school.

“I look forward to sharing my recent work in this field with those attending.”

Francis Steer, chair of trustees, added: “It is with great pleasure that I welcome Jennie White as the new chief executive of Level Trust. I know that Jennie’s vast experience in working with children and parents is going to serve her well in this role for the charity.

“She will be pivotal in the journey of Level Trust going forward as we help even move families across the town.”